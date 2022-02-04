IIT Hyderabad, Suzuki Motor Corp set up innovation centre

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan, which is the parent company of the biggest automaker in India, have signed a 3-year contract to start the Suzuki Innovation Centre (SIC).



The SIC will provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge between the two organisations aiming to "create innovations for India and Japan".



Apart from addressing broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, the Centre will also support skill development and exchange of human resources between the two countries.



Speaking on this initiative, Prof B.S. Murty, Director of IITH, said: "It is a result of cumulative success stories between Suzuki Motor Corporation and IITH over the years. The philosophy of this programme is to create inclusive value for the Indian and Japanese societies. IITH will work closely with Suzuki Motor Corporation and other upcoming stakeholders to identify and address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, on top of the synergistic combination of technology and design."



SIC will be operated as a platform for open innovation among Industries, Academia, and Startups. The Centre will also support skill development and the exchange of human resources between India and Japan.



SIC offers opportunities for IITH to play an important role in strengthening the India-Japan relationship. As a part of this initiative, IITH has offered the necessary support for the Centre within the Technology Research Park.



The detailed activities in Suzuki Innovation Centre are planned to be publicly launched in the second quarter this year, IITH officials said.



--IANS

pvn/sks/dpb