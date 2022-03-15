IIT Gandhinagar supported robotics company selected for Standford Seed Prog

Gandhinagar, March 15 (IANS) Havi, a consumer electronics and robotics company from Bhavnagar with its research centre at the IIT Gandhinagar Research Park, has been selected for this year's Stanford Seed Programme run by Stanford Graduate School of Business (Stanford GSB) in the US.



Havi is one of the few companies which have been selected from India, and the only company shortlisted from Gujarat from about 90 startups from across the globe that get an opportunity to be part of this programme every year.



Havi is involved in making robotic toys and thrives on the purpose of inspiring people to learn, create and perform, at all ages of their lives. It designs helpful, sustainable and fun technology products for the masses that help learn and create robotics, IoT, electronics, and other STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths) projects, a release from IIT Gandhinagar said.



It has also built a free code-learning platform, Havi code, which facilitates learning coding and many other skills.



As a part of the Stanford Seed Programme, the founders and management team of Havi will get support in terms of one-on-one mentorship, strengthening strategic skills, building partnerships, and gaining valuable local and global connections. This five-month programme helps the selected startups turn into potentially scalable businesses and positively impact their communities.



Founder and CEO of Havi, Prashant Mamtora, said, "For us, it is the variation of our purpose - 'Inspire to learn, create and perform, to everyone, at all ages'. The programme will help us in connecting with and learning from one of the most mature startup ecosystems of the world."



--IANS

niv/arm