IED case: NIA, UP ATS officials at Delhi's Seemapuri

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Friday morning reached Seemapuri in the national capital where an improvised explosive device (IED) was found.



Apart from the NIA, sleuths of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad were seen scanning the area where the explosives were found.



The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday recovered nearly three kg of IED that was later defused by a bomb disposal squad.



The IED contained a mixture of RDX and ammonium nitrate.



"A timer device was also fitted with the IED," sources told IANS.



The IED was found during a raid conducted by the Delhi Police following the trail of the explosives first recovered on January 14 in the national capital's Ghazipur flower market area.



On Thursday, when the Special Cell team raided a house located in the city's densely populated Seemapuri area, they found a suspicious bag.



The Delhi Police alerted the National Security Guard (NSG) about the suspicious bag and the whole area was cordoned off.



The NSG bomb disposal squad then conducted a controlled explosion of the recovered IED, saving several lives that could have been lost if the bomb had not been found and defused in time.



Nearly three to four persons were residing in the house from where the IED was recovered. However, they fled even before the raiding teams arrived.



The owner of the house resides in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.



