IDCA to organise national zone cricket championship for deaf

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) and the 'Madhyanchal Cricket Society of The Deaf' will jointly organise the third one-day national zone cricket championship for players with hearing impairment between February 23 and 27.



The 50-over tournament will witness the best deaf cricketing talent from across the country, competing for the championship title.



The tournament is a stepping stone for all the players to represent India at the international levels as their performances in this tournament will define their chances in the "Deaf ICC T20 Champions Trophy" to be held in Qatar in 2022.



Sumit Jain, president of, Indian Deaf Cricket Association, said, "We at the Indian Deaf Cricket Association are really excited for this upcoming tournament while the players are enthusiastically preparing for the event. With less than a month to go for this prestigious tournament, our hard-working players are positive about reserving a spot for the Deaf ICCT20 Champions Trophy. We wish all the teams and their participants all the very best."



Coach of the Indian Deaf Team Dev Dutt said, "We believe disability sports are one of the best ways to overcome such challenges by organising national and international tournaments where the top teams test their mettle. Considering the Indian Deaf Cricket team's stellar performances, inviting them to Qatar will ensure highly-rated teams lock horns for the coveted trophy."



