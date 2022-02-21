ICCR to organise craft fair exclusively for diplomatic community in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations marking the 75th year of India's Independence, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is organising a three-day craft fair of renowned craftsmen exclusively for the diplomatic community in the national capital.



ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, "A three-day long craft mela (craft fair) will be organised from February 23 to 25 at Chandni Bagh in Bikaner House. The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi. The inauguration will mark the presence of about 70-75 head of foreign missions in India and few Indian dignitaries."



According to Sahasrabuddhe, 22 craftsmen from 11 states will exhibit five forms of Indian traditional art forms -- Crafts (Bamboo Art), Textiles, Traditional and Folk Art, Beauty Aromatics and Recycled Products.



"During all three days, the participating artisans in turn will give 45-60 minute talks with demonstrations of their skills or show videos to explain their creative processes to the visitors. The lec-dem will be on 'Gond Art' of Madhya Pradesh, 'Miniature Art' from Rajasthan, 'Bamboo Craft' from Delhi, 'Kalamkari Art' from Telangana, 'Moonj Grass Baskets' from Uttar Pradesh, 'Warli Art' from Maharashtra, and 'Natural Dye-Cotton' from Gujarat," Sahasrabuddhe said.



"The fair will highlight how India's craft practices can help balance the ecology of the planet while sustaining India's cultural heritage, local livelihoods and meeting the Millennium Development Goals. The works depend on clean air, good soil, greenery, forest and plants, clean water etc.," Sahasrabuddhe said.



--IANS

ssb/arm