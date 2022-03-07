ICC Women's World Cup: Fargana Hoque hits half century as Bangladesh post 140 in ran-hit match

Dunedin, March 7 (IANS) A fine half-century from Fargana Hoque (52 off 63 balls) helped Bangladesh post a competitive score in their rain-affected second match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup against New Zealand at the University Oval here on Monday.



Following a frustratingly-long rain delay and being sent in to bat by New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, the 28-year-old top-order batter guided her side to 140/8 from their 27 overs.



Bangladesh's score could have been much bigger if it wasn't for the heroics of Amy Satterthwaite, with the White Ferns vice-captain picking up superb figures of 3/25 from her five overs.



Hoque and Shamima Sultana (33) gave Bangladesh a perfect start, with the visitors reaching 50 without loss for the second time at the tournament until Frances Mackay (1/24) intervened to make the initial breakthrough courtesy of a tough outfield catch from Lea Tahuhu.



Satterthwaite then picked up two wickets in an over to help slow the run rate, before Hoque was run out after some clever work from Mackay in her follow through.



Hoque's dismissal slowed the run-rate and the hosts picked up a handful of late wickets to ensure the required total was not too lofty.



Brief scores: Bangladesh 140/8 in 27 overs (Shamima Sultana 33, Fargana Hoque 52; Amy Satterthwaite 3/25) vs New Zealand.



New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe.



Bangladesh XI: Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna.



--IANS



akm/