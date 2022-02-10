'I love stories based on real human connection," says veteran actor Rajendra Gupta

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Rajendra Gupta has returned to TV after a long gap with the show 'Dosti Anokhi'. He is seen playing the character of Jagannath Mishra, an elderly gentleman in the show.



He briefs about the reason behind taking up this project, his role and concept of the show.



On the reason behind taking up this show, the actor says: "I personally love stories based on real human connection and relationships. They touch your heart and as an audience, you're able to relate and resonate with them. As the name also suggests, 'Dosti Anokhi' highlights a beautiful and unique friendship between a 72-year-old man and 23-year-old girl who come from different walks of life and yet find comfort and solace in each other's company after a lot of friction at first."



He adds more about what he likes most about his character. "I like that while he is a short-tempered, frustrated old man, but when life throws him a curveball and comes this bright bubbly girl, slowly but eventually, he becomes open to change. She helps him open up and he lets her do that. So, that was a really endearing transformation of my character that everyone will witness. It's different from what I have done in the past because the story and its essence is very unexplored. So, naturally, my character is also new and exciting," he adds.



Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the show is all about a mature and elder couple Jagannath Mishra, played by Rajendra Gupta and his wife Kusum (played by Sushmita Mukherjee). The interesting twist in the story comes when Jagannath finds his lost sense of life's purpose through a young stranger-turned-friend Purvi, essayed by actress Ismeet Kohli.



The actor opens up on his working experience with Sushmita and Ismeet.



"Sushmita Ji is a wonderful co-star, I have known her for many, many years now. She's a dear friend. Not to mention, she's an actor par excellence. So, sharing the screen space with her is a very insightful experience. And Ismeet is also a delight to work with. All of us get along really well and it doesn't really feel like we are working when we are together," he adds.



He recalls shooting in Varanasi and says it was an exceptionally great experience. "It's been a treat to shoot at such a beautiful location instead of our typical studios. People of Benaras are so incredibly warm and the food is just amazing. One specific moment that comes to my mind is when I had to take a dive in the numbing cold water of the Ganges for a scene. I was nervous at first, but when I saw the end product, it was all just worth it," he concludes.



'Dosti Anokhi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



