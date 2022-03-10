I-league: In-form Punjab target another three points against bottom side Aizawl

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) In-form RoundGlass Punjab FC will be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak to the season when they take on Aizawl FC, who lost all three of their matches so far, at the Kalyani stadium, here on Friday.



RoundGlass Punjab had a perfect outing in Gameweek 3, thumping newly-promoted Kenkre FC 4-0, with a brace from Kurtis Guthrie. "Against Kenkre, we managed to get some young players on the pitch like Freddy and Maheson. We've used 21 players across our three games so far, which is important in a congested campaign," said coach Ashley Westwood.



Coming on as a substitute, striker Robin Singh was back among the goals against Kenkre. "It was a happy moment for me as I scored after a long wait, but that's gone now. More than myself, I want Punjab to win. We're focusing on the next game against Aizawl."



Despite their position on the table, coach Westwood isn't taking Aizawl lightly. "We're expecting a tough game from a tricky and possession-based side like Aizawl. They have a lot of north-eastern players who I've always been a fan of since I came to India. I think they've been unfortunate with their results. On another day, they could have more points on the board."



Former Hero I-League winners Aizawl were beaten 1-0 by newly-promoted Rajasthan United on Tuesday, which left them rock bottom of the standings with no points in three matches.



"We were really unlucky against Rajasthan. We controlled the game and created a lot of chances but just failed to convert," said Aizawl coach Yan Law.



"We're in a situation we don't want to be in. I haven't had training sessions with the full squad due to a number of reasons. It's really difficult to have numbers for matchday and training," he added.



--IANS



