I have been overwhelmed by the support I got: Justin Langer in LinkedIn post

Perth, Feb 7 (IANS) Justin Langer has thanked his supporters in a post via LinkedIn after resigning as the head coach of the Australia men's team. After a lot of suspense over his future as the head coach, Langer stepped down from the post on Saturday despite his four-year contract running till June 2022.



"Thank you for everyone's well wishes. I have been overwhelmed by the support. Now to start the next chapter of my life, wherever that may take me. Rather than reply to all, please see my statement that went public today. Thanks again. JL. For now, I have another two weeks in quarantine in Perth before I can reunite with my family. In that time, I will reflect on the past and work out what the next chapter of my life may look like," wrote Langer on LinkedIn.



In his post was the resignation email which he had sent to Cricket Australia (CA). In the email, as reported by The Australian newspaper on Sunday, Langer had apologised for being 'too intense' and felt it was necessary to walk away from the job if senior players, some support staff and the board did not support him.



"There has been a great deal of media speculation on my future as the Australian men's cricket coach over the last 12 months and this has taken an enormous toll on my family. I hope through this time, and throughout my tenure, I have held myself with integrity and dignity," wrote Langer in the email.



"On Friday, I was offered a short-term contract until the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia, with the sentiment of 'going out on a high'. After careful consideration, I have decided not to accept this contract renewal, and as a result, I believe it is in everyone's best interests for the Australian cricket team to begin the next chapter immediately."



"If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don't support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board, and CEO Nick Hockley, are also keen to see the team move in another direction. I respect that decision. My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as 'too intense' at times, I apologise."



Langer, a former Test opener for Australia, hoped he had left the team in a better position than when he took charge in May 2018 in the aftermath of Sandpaper gate.



"It is said that in any venture if you leave things in a better place than when you started then you have done your job. Whilst it is not up to me to judge, I hope Australians respect what has been achieved over the last four years in Australian cricket."



"From day one I believed it was possible to both win and play the game in the spirit that is now expected from our supporters. For the last four years, it has been proven this can be achieved and I am very proud of the team for their efforts on and off the cricket field. I hope we have made Australians proud and earned respect from countries around the world."



"In terms of 'going out on a high', I am blessed to have been a part of a T20 World Cup-winning squad, an Ashes-winning squad, watched the Test team rise to #1 ranked team in the world today, been selected as the Wisden Coach of the Year and been elevated to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame; all this in the last five months. I am grateful that today, I am going out on a high."



"Australian cricket means the world to me. It has since I was a kid, and I am grateful for the opportunity to play for, and coach our national team. I am thankful to the Board for the opportunity, and I will take with me many cherished memories and friendships from the last four years. Hopefully, a good job has been done and I wish the team every success for the future," concluded Langer.



--IANS



nr/bsk