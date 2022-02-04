I don't want Z category security cover, Owaisi tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected the Z category security provided to him earlier in the day, a day after shots were fired at his car when he was returning to the national capital after campaigning for the UP Assembly polls in Meerut.



According to the police, two youth have been arrested for their involvement in the firing incident that took place in Kithoudh area in Meerut on Thursday.



"I don't want Z category security, as I don't want to lead a life in suffocation as I always want to be with the poor and deprived people of this country and my constituency. I urge the government to work for deradicalising such youth who opened fire on my vehicle on Thursday," Owaisi said the Lok Sabha on Friday.



Earlier during the Question Hour, Owaisi first thanked Speaker Om Birla for showing concern over Friday's firing incident and for directing the concerned officials to ensure the safety of a sitting member of the Parliament.



However, Owaisi then declined to accept the Z category security cover ordered by the government for his personal security.



"Who are these youths who have more believe in bullet than ballot? The government should first enquire how did they become so radicalised. I don't want any security cover from the government. As I had said in 2015, the Home Ministry should form a committee comprising members from all religions to ensure that our youth don't get radicalised. Through you (the Speaker), I want to tell the government that I don't want Z category security cover," Owaisi said.



After Owaisi's speech, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal informed the House that the Uttar Pradesh government has taken cognizance of the matter and swung into action.



Two of the accused have already been arrested by the UP police, and the arms used have also been confiscated, Goyal said.



