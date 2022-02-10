'I don't believe in luck': Ravi Teja at 'Khiladi' pre-release event

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (IANS) Ravi Teja's upcoming mass thriller 'Khiladi' is all set to hit the screens on Friday. With decent buzz surrounding the release, the makers of the movie had arranged the pre-release event in Hyderabad.



Ravi Teja, who was present at the event along with the other team members of 'Khiladi', assures that the movie will entertain all quarters of the audience.



Ravi Teja said, "I did watch 'Khiladi' after the final copy was edited. I never watch my movies with a pre-established notion, but watch them like a common man, who appears at the theatre, to get entertainment. "



"I liked the movie and enjoyed watching it thoroughly. That is why I can confidently ask you to go watch the movie", the 'Kick' actor said.



He also said, "I believe in hard work rather than in luck. I have worked hard for this movie. We all have put many efforts for the movie to be as much as entertaining. I hope our efforts will pay off".



'Khiladi' is a big-budget action thriller featuring Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayati in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma and the dialogues are penned by Srikanth Vissa.



