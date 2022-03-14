I-T raids on premises of Omax Builder Group in NCR over tax evasion

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted search operations on 28 premises of Omax Bulilder Group in connection with alleged tax evasion.



According to information, the search operations started this morning and are underway in Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram and Delhi.



The I-T team is likely to summon the Chartered Accountants of the firm to examine the transactions of last three to four years.



It will also record the statements of those present on the premises at the time of search.



Sources have indicated that the team will also seize a few material.



No official information has been provided by the department as of now.



--IANS

