I-League: Punjab edge out Aizawl in a blockbuster encounter

Kalyani (West Bengal), March 11 (IANS) RoundGlass Punjab produced late drama by scoring two goals in injury time of the second half to edge out Aizawl FC 4-3 in a 7-goal thriller at the Kalyani Municipal stadium here on Friday.



Punjab left it very late to find a winner, after coming from behind thrice in the contest to land a crushing blow against their valiant opponents in the evening.



Despite being in the ascendancy, Aizawl almost faced an early setback in the eighth minute when CK Vineeth ran in behind their backline to bear down on the goal.



The Aizawl midfield played a searching ball for striker David Zate to chase in the opponents' box, which was inadvertently deflected away from RoundGlass goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte. David Zate was left with the easiest task of sliding the ball into the unguarded net to give underdogs Aizawl FC a deserved lead.



Ashley Westwood's RoundGlass Punjab side levelled the contest in the 38th minute. Their wing play finally bore fruit when captain Bikash Yumnam scored off a cross from the right flank.



The parity lasted for a matter of seconds, as Aizawl scored through Ramhlunchhunga in the very next attack of the game in the 40th minute. He arrived in the box at the right time and scored opportunistically by slotting it into the bottom corner off the woodwork.



The side from Punjab created another golden opportunity to come back into the game in the 43rd minute. CK Vineeth was brought down inside the box by a lunging tackle from Lalthakima Ralte. Joseba Beitia stepped up to take the responsibility from 12 yards, and his penalty kick was nearly saved by Lalmuansanga. However, his outstretched arm was not enough to stop the ball from finding the net, and scores became level again at 2-2 going into the break.



In the second half, Aizawl FC were the benefactors of a penalty kick this time, which was converted unerringly by frontman Dipanda Dicka in the 47th minute for the fifth goal of the game.



This wasn't the last of the edge-of-the-seat action in the game, however, as RoundGlass Punjab's sustained pressure to come back into the game, a third time paid dividends when Aizawl full-back Vanlalnghenga received a second yellow card for a foul on Travis Major in the 72nd minute to reduce the Mizoram side to 10 men.



Having to play with a player less in the final quarter of the game, Aizawl FC showed plenty of resolve to stay in the contest until the dying minutes.



Kurtis Guthrie headed home a Travis Major cross in the 92nd minute to bring RoundGlass Punjab back to level terms for the third time in the match. This was the Englishman's sixth goal of the I-League season, putting him on top of the goal-scoring charts.



RoundGlass Punjab skipper Bikash Yumnam then broke Aizawl FC hearts in the 94th minute with a heroic glancing header that steered into the far corner to seal a blockbuster 4-3 win for his side, thereby sparking off wild celebrations on the touchline.



--IANS



inj/bsk