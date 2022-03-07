I-League: Punjab FC, Kenkre Academy seek to gain momentum in key clash

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) Having held Churchill Brothers FC, RoundGlass Punjab will hope to claim full points when they face I-League debutants Kenkre FC in their next match of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.



The game, which will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal, will not be easy for Punjab FC as Kenkre FC had held a strong team like Real Kashmir in their previous match.



In their previous match on Friday, the Club played out a thrilling encounter against Churchill Brothers FC Goa, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Striker Kurtis Guthrie scored twice for RoundGlass Punjab FC, including an 89th-minute equaliser from a direct free-kick.



Addressing the media at the official pre-match press conference on Monday, RoundGlass Punjab FC assistant coach Floyd Pinto said, "The team is in good spirits and we have a lot of positives to draw from our last performance. The players are in a positive frame of mind and we want to take this momentum into the encounter against Kenkre and, hopefully, get the three points."



Sharing his assessment of the opposition team, Pinto said, "Kenkre will not be an easy side to play against, even though it is their debut season. They earned a point against a strong team like Real Kashmir in the previous round. It is going to be a tough game where nothing will come easy for us. However, we are confident that we have the quality in our squad to come out on top."



Midfielder Kean Lewis said, "Against Churchill Brothers, we went down twice but still came back to level the score and almost got the winning goal in the end. We showed a great fighting spirit. No team in this league is easy to face and we can't be complacent against Kenkre. We must look at what our strengths are and apply them in the best way possible."



