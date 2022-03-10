Hyundai's factory in Russia remains closed amid Ukraine crisis

Seoul, March 10 (IANS) South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor has cancelled a plan to resume the operation of a factory in Russia due to continued supply disruptions amid the Ukraine crisis.



Hyundai Motor originally planned to reopen the temporarily suspended operation of the factory in St. Petersburg on Wednesday but called it off due to persisting supply shortages of automotive semiconductors, according to the officials. The plant has been shut down since March 1.



Automotive factories in Russia are reportedly facing disruptions in chip supplies, as air and sea routes to Russia have been suspended due to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, reports Yonhap news agency. Hyundai Motor manufactures about 230,000 fully assembled vehicles per year at the Russian plant.



Amazon's cloud-computing unit AWS has also announced that it is no longer accepting new customers based in Russia or Belarus, following the invasion of Ukraine.



The company said it is continuing to partner with several NGOs and organisations to support humanitarian needs in the region."Amazon donated $5 million to support those impacted. We continue to match our employees' donations, and we're happy to report that over 10,000 employees have donated to the effort," it informed.



Tens of thousands of customers around the world have also made donations via Amazon home pages.



In addition to Amazon, several tech players like Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Netflix, and PayPal have stopped doing business with Russia. Visa and Mastercard have also shut down operations in the country.



--IANS

wh/shb/