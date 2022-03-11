Hyundai Motor India Foundation honours 25 Indian artists

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Automaker Hyundai Motor India's philanthropic arm Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has felicitated 25 grantees of "Art for Hope" at the Bikaner House here.



An eminent jury shortlisted 25 artists from across the country, whose art renditions were commissioned with the theme centred on "Hope, Solidarity, and Gratitude".



The jury members comprised of Dr. Rathi Jafer, Director of Inko Centre (Chennai), Riyas Komu, a critically acclaimed multimedia artist along with Curator, Priya Pall, a popular museum and arts consultant, former Curatorial Director of Bikaner House, Delhi, and a consultant to various popular museums across the country.



According to HMIF, the 'Art for Hope' programme aspires to "unearth, and nurture hidden talents in diverse fields of art, craft and culture along with providing a unique platform for these artists to showcase their work, which in turn will benefit them by generating employment and make their art popular among a wider audience base".



As a part of the program, the winners were awarded a grant amount of Rs 1 lakh which were used for their projects.



"Art is a reflection of a society's values, its culture and the people who are a part of it. It helps us understand our innermost emotions. With that thought, we announce the culmination of 'Art for Hope', unique initiative that enabled post pandemic revival of the arts and culture community in India," Puneet Anand, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.



"HMIF took the bold step of taking up the cause of artists under their commitment towards 'Progress for Humanity'."



A three-day exhibition from March 12-14 will display the art works and performances of the grantees.



"The aim of this exhibition is to promote regional and indigenous arts, shedding light on the country's rich, united, and diverse heritage.



"This project will illuminate the efforts of 25 artists that highlight India's rich cultural history."



HMIF was formed in 2006 with the purpose of 'giving back' to society and to initiate "Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in the areas of Community Development, Health Care, Educational and Vocational Training, Environment, Road Safety, Art, Science, Technology, etc".



