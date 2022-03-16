Hyd-based AZAD Engineering delivers aviation parts to Boeing

Hyderabad, March 16 (IANS) Hyderabad-based AZAD Engineering on Wednesday announced that it had delivered the first consignment of aviation parts to global aerospace major Boeing.



The parts were delivered as part of its contract with Boeing for manufacturing and supplying aviation parts and components.



AZAD, a strategic supplier to Boeing, had won the contract in July 2021. A dedicated facility was set up in record time and it delivered the first batch of aviation parts on February 24, the company said.



These parts will be used in several Boeing airplanes. The Boeing contract has enabled AZAD Engineering to reinforce its efficiency, reliability and deliver greater value to its customers.



"This is a momentous occasion for Telangana and India as the parts manufactured here will now be used globally in several Boeing platforms," said Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director, AZAD Engineering.



"This milestone wasn't easy as we had to meticulously plan the manufacturing facility, clear rigorous compliances, assessments and audits, and then manufacture parts to meet our delivery schedule. The first shipment's delivery, being on-time, is a testament to the trust that our partners place in AZAD," added Chopdar.



Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India, congratulated AZAD team. "This is yet another example of Boeing's commitment to India and support for the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision - manufacturing in India, for the world. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with AZAD Engineering," he said.



AZAD Engineering has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the power generation and aerospace industry.



--IANS

ms/skp/