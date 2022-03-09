Huge seizure of liquor, drugs during UP polls

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) Nearly 23.20 lakh litres of liquor and around 18,000 kilograms of drugs were seized during the drive launched by the election commission to ensure compliance of the model code of conduct since the announcement of Assembly elections in the state in January.



The enforcement agencies also recovered cash of more than Rs 103 crore from various places during electioneering.



Chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said, "The enforcement agencies seized 23,19,572 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 62.78 crore, 17,967 kg drugs worth Rs 48.61 crore, 429 kg of precious metals worth Rs 40.71 crore besides other items valued at Rs 94.10 crore since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on January 8."



The code of conduct will come to end the counting of votes on March 10.



The state administration also cancelled 2,080 arm licences and 2,190 FIRs were registered for violation of the code.



"Apart from this, police recovered 10,277 arms, 10,625 cartridges, 323 explosives, 336 bombs and also seized 186 factories manufacturing illegal arms," Shukla said.



The agencies also removed 1,40,51,364 items of poll publicity material from public and private places.



Shukla said further legal action was being taken in all the cases pertaining to seizures of liquor, arms, etc.



--IANS

amita/dpb