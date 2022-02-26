Hrithik gives shoutout to rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad on social media

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan recently took to his Instagram and gave a shoutout to his rumored girlfriend, Saba Azad. The shoutout came ahead of Saba's gig and it marks Hrithik's first post for her.



The 'War' actor shared a picture of Saba Azad along with Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah. The two have an electro-funk band called Madboy/Mink. Hrithik wrote on the picture, "Kill it you guys".



The rumours of the two dating each other have been grabbing headlines of late. Earlier, Saba was also seen at a Hrithik's family lunch in a picture shared by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan. Captioning the picture, Rajesh Roshan had written, "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime."



Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, they're parents to two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne had also attended Saba's gig sometime back. She posted Saba Azad's photo from the music event and wrote, "What an amazing evening. You are super cool and supremely talented."



Saba Azad expressed her gratitude towards Sussanne through Instagram stories, where she wrote, "Thanks, my Suzie. So happy you were there last night."



Meanwhile, after a hiatus of two years, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 runaway Tamil success, 'Vikram Vedha' essaying the role of Vikram along with Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.



