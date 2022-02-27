How to get clean water in Kashmir? The way ahead

Srinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) Access to clean drinking water is the minimum necessity of a human being. Also the change in global precipitation, increasing global temperatures, melting of glaciers, rising sea level waters, displacement of people, erratic monsoons pose an unprecedented threat to human existence. And Kashmir is no exception.



According to the Central Ground Water Board, a governing body, 11 Indian states have a state groundwater department -- a nodal agency for groundwater investigation and groundwater structure construction. Kashmir should also have a groundwater department to analyse groundwater quality and keep an eye out for illegal activities that degrade groundwater.



Reduced snowfall and retreating glaciers are aggravating the impending water crisis. Though the glaciers in the Kashmir Himalayas are melting at an alarming rate, threatening the region's water security, urgent efforts must be made to devise strategies to deal with glacial recession and the looming water scarcity, which could spell doom for the state's economy.



The infrequency of rain in Kashmir is one of the causes of groundwater depletion.



In addition to traditional ground water structures such as dug wells and springs, shallow to medium depth tube wells can be built in the valley to develop the ground water resource.



The freezing of water supply lines in the winter season also intensifies the problem of water scarcity. Lakes, water supply lines, taps, water tanks, and motors freeze as the temperature drops. Srinagar recorded a temperature of -8.8 degrees Celsius in 2021, the lowest in the previous 30 years. Supply lines are clogged in some areas due to subzero temperatures. In the higher latitudes of the valley due to sub-zero temperatures during winter, drinking water shortage leads to lack of water consumption in both humans and cattle.



Policies and plans should also aim to rejuvenate the catchment area of springs and ponds, as well as to recharge groundwater using artificial recharge structures such as check dams and contour farming techniques.



Crops that require the least amount of rain are also an option, given that much of Kashmir's agricultural land is rain-fed. Massive vegetable cultivation is another option that farmers in various parts of Kashmir can successfully implement.



The J&K Pollution Control Committee plays an important role in preventing pesticide contamination of drinking water. The JK PCC has the authority to take legal action against farmers who violate the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974 by discharging chemical fertilizers into drinking water sources.



This should be done with the help of the Central Pollution Control Board. The CPCB must investigate whether the discharge of pesticides into Kashmir's rivers and lakes violates the Hazardous Waste Management Rules, 2016 with all four amendments from 2016 to 2019.



The multi-stakeholder approach necessitates people's participation in all types of developmental activities. As a result, they must be educated on the proper use and conservation of available water resources. Furthermore, micro-level efforts are required for proper implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of development programmes.



