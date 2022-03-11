How 'Manmohan Singh' and 'Mulayam Singh' voted for BJP

Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 11 (IANS) At a time when politics is dividing people on almost every issue, there is one family where 'politicians' of various hues live together in perfect harmony and peace.



The home of Mithai Lal, 57, in Hyderabad village under the Jalalpur Assembly constituency in Ambedkar Nagar district, is amusingly unique.



The farmer has named all his seven children after well-known politicians so that they can get respect in society.



"Children made fun of me because of my name and even the teachers joined them. So, I decided to give such names to my children which get them respect and not ridicule," he says.



Mithai Lal's son are named Mulayam Singh, Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh and daughter Jayalalithaa, who died in 2013.



Then there is Bal Thackeray, Zail Singh and Manmohan Singh in the family too.



Mulayam runs a medical shop in Ambedkar Nagar, while Kalyan and Rajnath work in factories, Zail Singh owns a furniture shop, and Manmohan and Thackeray are still in school.



Asked whom they have voted for in the Assembly polls on Thursday, Zail Singh says, "We have got a number of benefits from the government, and hence supported it."



The family has also got the house under the PM Awas Yojana.



Talking about his father's decision to name the children after political leaders, Manmohan says: "At times, people ask me 'are you Manmohan Singh?' However, the name is so strong that everybody at least takes cognisance of me."



Mithai Lal adds, "My endeavour is that my children should take pride in their name, and I think that they are getting respect."



Mulayam Singh says, "My father always said that draw inspiration from the leaders you have been named after, and work to succeed in life. We may not move ahead of the leaders we are named after, but at least stay in the vicinity of their legacy, and do something in life."



He has named his son Akhilesh.



Mithai Lal's wife Chandrasena, says that she had made sure that her children know something about the leaders they are named after.



Manmohan, who is in school, says, "Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India for two terms. I want to study and then take competitive exams so that I can get a government job."



Zail Singh, who has his furniture shop, says, "Gradually, I want to increase the size of my shop and also the ambit of my business."



Thackeray, on the other hand, wants to become a cricketer and play for India.



--IANS

amita/dpb