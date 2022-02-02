'#Homecoming' trailer is vibrant mix of youthful energy and drama

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) The trailer of youth buddy musical drama '#Homecoming' was released on Wednesday along with its first look poster.



The film stars Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal and Soham Majumdar.



The trailer captures the life of a disbanded college theatre group and travels back and forth in time to show glimpses of their college life and the present life. It tells the story of a group of friends from Kolkata who reunite after seven years on the occasion of Durga Puja at their old theatre rehearsal space. The challenge that they face is of the rehearsal space getting converted into a heritage hotel.



The 90 minutes feature film has been written, directed and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar, who makes his directorial debut with the musical drama. The musical drama features music by Mou Sultana, Satyaki Banerjee and Dev Arijit with original score by Neil Mukherjee.



Talking about the film, director Soumyajit said: "The indomitable spirit of a dream team with the best of talents from Bollywood and Tollywood as part of an ensemble of more than 30 actors , a national and international award winning crew is the driving force behind making my first film '#Homecoming'".



Talking about his experience of working on the film, he said: "This musical was a lifetime experience for all of us. The love and passion of the misfits towards the film will reflect on screen. Reunions, friendships and comebacks have found a home in '#Homecoming'".



Adding to his thoughts, Sayani Gupta said: "'#Homecoming' is truly special for many reasons.. working in Kolkata finally.. working with old friends and making some new ones. Soumyajit is a force to reckon with and I am so happy I could be part of his debut film."



She further said, "This film has been made with immense love and undeniable passion.. and I hope it's able to reach as many people as possible. I play Sri.. Sri is love. She is the woman you cannot look past and get over. You will know what I mean when you watch the film."



Plabita Borthakur added: "It was special working on this film because of the cast and crew, so many amazing actors coming together. It was also my first shoot in Kolkata, one of my favorite cities. I love the spirit of the film and the filmmakers. I was excited about it since I read the script and when it all came together it was beautiful. I love my character Nargis, she's a lot like me. I was a little nervous about the poetry bit though".



'#Homecoming' features dialogues in Bengali, Hindi and English and is presented by Soumyajit Majumdar Collaborations and is a Lok production.



The film, which was selected for NDFC Lab in 2019, is all set to be released on February 18 on SonyLIV.



--IANS

