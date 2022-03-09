Home Stays and private villas

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 9 (IANSlife) Ekostay, a homestay venture known for its opulent and comfortable homestays, reports a 250 per cent increase in business since its inception in 2018. Their luxurious villas and cosy nestled homestays are a visual treat, and they are spread across the lush hill stations of Lonavla, Panchgani, Mahabaleshwar, Khandala, Karjat, Nashik, Igatpuri, and North and South India. Ekostay also has stunning properties in Goa and Alibaug for visitors who enjoy the beach and sunshine.







Varun Arora, CEO and co-founder of Ekostay, was quoted as saying, "We started our journey with only three properties in 2018 and have grown into a strong family of 100 employees managing over 125 properties." I am humbled and overjoyed to expand Ekostay's operations and tap into the potential of India's growing homestay market. We are thrilled to be able to provide travellers with a diverse range of new and undiscovered destinations."



Ekostay leverages its footprints by providing consistent services and experiences across all of its locations, allowing travellers to unwind and enjoy the perfect homestay vacation. It is a convenient getaway option for families and friends looking to relax, rejuvenate, or celebrate a special occasion in their exclusive villas and apartments.



In terms of future property additions, the Managing Director and Co-Founder, Husain Khatumdi, was quoted as saying, "Ekostay currently averages around 1500 bookings monthly, but with travel restrictions easing, we are finding it difficult to manage the overwhelming inquiries for our properties.



"Our expansion strategy has been implemented, and we intend to meet rising demand by acquiring properties in prime locations. The attached private pools and lawns, as well as a team of in-house caretakers, plumbers, electricians, and handymen, are the selling points of Ekostay villas. Our unique selling point will be extended to all of our new properties as well."



Ekostay acquires properties that appear to be brick and mortar and magically transforms them into luxury stays with lazy pools and beautiful views by renovating and converting them.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

ianslife/tb/