Holi incomplete without thandai

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, March 18 (IANSlife) Tired of aerated drinks that aren't even healthy? On Holi a traditional Thandai goes a long way. Pour it into tall earthen glasses, garnish with fruit and nuts, and serve this ambrosial delight that not only tastes great but is also very healthy. In fact, this adaptable beverage can be made in a variety of ways. Here are some Thandai variations to try this Holi season.





The Classic Thandai



The classic thandai is an aromatic drink made by mixing several exotic spices and nuts, adding them to a concoction of milk, water and cream and finally straining them to draw a drink that tastes heavenly!



Ingredients:



Soaking Nuts, Seeds ,almonds



white poppy seeds



pistachios (unsalted)



melon seeds



peeled pumpkin seeds (unsalted)



fennel seeds



black pepper



Milk



Sugar



Method:



In a bowl, pour 1 cup of warm water.



Add rinsed nuts, seeds, almonds, white poppy seeds, pistachios, melon seeds, pumpkin seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper to warm water and leave it for 90 minutes.



Now pour the whole mixture including the soaking water in a grinder or blender jar. Do make sure to use a good grinder or blender.



Add sugar according to your taste.



Then add seeds from 3 to 4 green cardamoms.



Grind the mixture to a very smooth and fine paste. Remove in a bowl and keep aside.



Take 4 tablespoons of the thandai paste in a glass. You can add less or more as per your requirements.



Add 1 cup of cold or chilled milk. You can also use half-half combination of milk and water.



Mango Thandai



Do you want to add a creative twist to your thandai? Try this incredible is rich and delicious; a must-have in the summer. Mango adds a rich, luxurious flavour!



Ingredients:



Soaking Nuts, Seeds ,almonds



white poppy seeds



pistachios (unsalted)



melon seeds



peeled pumpkin seeds (unsalted)



fennel seeds



black pepper



Milk



Sugar



Mango Pulp



Method:



In a bowl, pour 1 cup of warm water.



Add rinsed nuts, seeds, almonds, white poppy seeds, pistachios, melon seeds, pumpkin seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper to warm water and leave it for 90 minutes.



Now pour the whole mixture including the soaking water in a grinder or blender jar. Do make sure to use a good grinder or blender.



Add sugar according to your taste.



Then add seeds from 3 to 4 green cardamoms.



Grind the mixture to a very smooth and fine paste. Remove in a bowl and keep aside.



Take 4 tablespoons of the thandai paste in a glass. You can add less or more as per your requirements.



Add Mango pulp according to your taste.



Add 1 cup of cold or chilled milk. You can also use half-half combination of milk and water.



Badam Kesar Thandai



This Thandai, made with almonds and saffron, is pleasing to both the eyes and the palate. This celebrated drink's colour and flavour make it one of the most sought-after Holi preparations.



Ingredients:



Soaking Nuts, Seeds ,almonds



white poppy seeds



pistachios (unsalted)



melon seeds



peeled pumpkin seeds (unsalted)



fennel seeds



black pepper



Milk



Sugar



Saffron



Method:



In a bowl, pour 1 cup of warm water.



Add rinsed nuts, seeds, almonds, white poppy seeds, pistachios, melon seeds, pumpkin seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper, saffron to warm water and leave it for 90 minutes.



Now pour the whole mixture including the soaking water in a grinder or blender jar. Do make sure to use a good grinder or blender.



Add sugar according to your taste.



Then add seeds from 3 to 4 green cardamoms.



Grind the mixture to a very smooth and fine paste. Remove in a bowl and keep aside.



Take 4 tablespoons of the thandai paste in a glass. You can add less or more as per your requirements.



Add 1 cup of cold or chilled milk. You can also use half-half combination of milk and water.



Rose Thandai



Rose Thandai is a delectable variation on the traditional Thandai. This drink is so sweet, spicy, and flavorful that you will never be able to stop drinking it. So delectable!



Ingredients:



Soaking Nuts, Seeds ,almonds



white poppy seeds



pistachios (unsalted)



melon seeds



peeled pumpkin seeds (unsalted)



fennel seeds



black pepper



Milk



Sugar



Rose petals (dried)



Method:



In a bowl, pour 1 cup of warm water.



Add rinsed nuts, seeds, almonds, white poppy seeds, pistachios, melon seeds, pumpkin seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper, rose petals to warm water and leave it for 90 minutes.



Now pour the whole mixture including the soaking water in a grinder or blender jar. Do make sure to use a good grinder or blender.



Add sugar according to your taste.



Then add seeds from 3 to 4 green cardamoms.



Grind the mixture to a very smooth and fine paste. Remove in a bowl and keep aside.



Take 4 tablespoons of the thandai paste in a glass. You can add less or more as per your requirements.



Add 1 cup of cold or chilled milk. You can also use half-half combination of milk and water.



Soya Thandai



If you're a vegetarian, this is the one for you! Here's a fragrant treat that even you can't resist. Soya milk boiled with thandai spice mix of cardamom, fennel seeds, and dry fruits is a soul-satisfying treat.



Ingredients:



Soaking Nuts, Seeds ,almonds



white poppy seeds



pistachios (unsalted)



melon seeds



peeled pumpkin seeds (unsalted)



fennel seeds



black pepper



Soya Milk



Sugar



Method:



In a bowl, pour 1 cup of warm water.



Add rinsed nuts, seeds, almonds, white poppy seeds, pistachios, melon seeds, pumpkin seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper to warm water and leave it for 90 minutes.



Now pour the whole mixture including the soaking water in a grinder or blender jar. Do make sure to use a good grinder or blender.



Add sugar according to your taste.



Then add seeds from 3 to 4 green cardamoms.



Grind the mixture to a very smooth and fine paste. Remove in a bowl and keep aside.



Take 4 tablespoons of the thandai paste in a glass. You can add less or more as per your requirements.



Add 1 cup of cold or chilled soya milk. You can also use half-half combination of milk and water.



