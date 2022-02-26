Hockey Pro League: India women fight back to beat Spain 2-1

Bhubaneswar, Feb 26 (IANS) Forward Jyoti and substitute Neha scored a goal apiece as the Indian women's team came back from a goal deficit to beat Spain 2-1 in the FIH Hockey Pro League here on Saturday.



The Indian women, who had started their Pro League campaign with 7-1 and 2-1 wins against China, went behind against the higher-ranked Spain in the 18th minute when Marta Segu scored in the 18th minute.



India had done better than Spain in the Tokyo Olympics as they reached the semi-finals and eventually finished fourth. Spain lost to eventual bronze medallist Great Britain in a shoot-out in the quarter-finals.



Spain, who are ranked sixth, three spots ahead of India in the FIH Rankings, had lost to World and Olympic Champions the Netherlands 1-0 in the first match and held them 2-2 before losing 3-2 in a shoot-out in the second, started well but the hosts soon fought back into the match.



Jyoti made it 1-1 for the hosts within two minutes as the Indians got into the rhythm. The teams were locked 1-1 at half-time.



The two teams made some good efforts in the third quarter but could not find a goal. The Indians finally sealed victory in the 52nd minute to seal full points against Spain.



This was India's third successive victory in Hockey Pro League and the hosts will be hoping to maintain the momentum in their second encounter with Spain on Sunday.



