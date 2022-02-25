Hit The Beat: 'Maar Khayegaa' bring out the essence of 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The first song from the Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' titled 'Maar Khayegaa' has been released. The song, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, showcases the titular character's personality.



The track has been composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, with lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani and Vikram Montrose, while Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose have gone behind the mic for the song.



'Maar Khayegaa' has been shot on a mega-canvas and teleports the audiences to the hinterland of India with larger-than-life visuals. The song was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed at Mumbai's Filmcity.



In addition, 'Bachchhan Paandey', directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film has secured a Holi release as it is set to make its theatrical debut on March 18.



