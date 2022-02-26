Historical drama 'Outlander' kicks off its prequel

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) With Season 6 of 'Outlander' scheduled to release on March 6 and the seventh season already getting a nod for production, a prequel to the historical drama series is currently in works at a leading television network with Matthew B. Roberts set to write and executive produce the prequel, reports 'Variety'.



'Outlander' is based on the ongoing novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, who recently teased in a Facebook post about working on a prequel novel about Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, the parents of Jamie Fraser - the main character from 'Outlander'. Currently, a writers' room is being assembled for the project which is set to begin work in the coming weeks.



According to 'Variety', the exact plot details with regards to the prequel and its focal point haven't been revealed yet. Ronald D. Moore, who developed 'Outlander' for television, will also executive produce along with Maril Davis under their Tall Ship Productions banner.



The series remains one of the premium cabler's most popular shows. As with 'Outlander', Sony Pictures Television will be the studio.



