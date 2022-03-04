Hireavilla increases footprint with launch in Dubai

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 4 (IANSlife) Taking on the world one expansion at a time is luxury rental brand and property management agency Hireavilla. The homestay brand handpicks some of the most exclusive villas and curates interiors and services that leave guests returning to their specially designed abodes for vacationing, staycationing, or even business conferencing. Till now, they have vowed over 50,000 vacationers and crafted over 100 luxurious retreats.





The hospitality entrepreneurs have established a strong presence across various metropolitan hotspots in India -- including Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Kerala, among other national treasures. Internationally, their reach extends to the stunning destinations of Bali, Indonesia and Srilanka. Now, they have spread their wings even further and recently stepped into Dubai's sandy terrains by launching an all new product-cum-service.



Saagar Panchal, CEO and Founder of Hireavilla, said, "The product called 'Home 360' will serve as an umbrella term for various services Hireavilla will offer to its target clientele. That said, the main target market for Home 360 are Dubai home or business owners owing a fleet of villas or apartments but not having the bandwidth, time or assistance to monetise their resources. It is for those property owners whose spaces are sitting idle but know they want to tap into their property's potential. Because Dubai is a country with an oversupply of property and high ownership and rent costs, a lot of buildings, office spaces, and villas lie around empty. The chronic oversupply of properties has already lowered the property prices in the last five years. But as Dubai is a multi-cultural country, it is home to almost 90 per cent of expats. There is a great opportunity here to make use of the properties and make it rent-worthy for them and other tourists."



All property owners need is the right guidance and end-to-end portfolio management. Under Home 360's initiative, Hireavilla will take complete responsibility for transforming these properties, even if it is from scratch. Right from designing the interiors to scouring reliable room service and prompt help personnel -- the brand will take care of it all. All room services like in-room dining, timely cleaning, regular maintenance, provision of toiletries and disposables, and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, among others will be looked into at ground level. Once a property is taken care of, property owners and guests alike will get to see fully furnished, rental ready, and ready-to-stay rooms, villas, and service apartments.



Hireavilla is aiming to cater to the renter's and property owner's demands for the short-term, mid-term, and long-term and all-year-round with Home 360. It will personally ensure that the properties are given on rent and that owners receive returns between 8 to 10 per cent each year. It will also create customised content for each villa or apartment, taking care of social media, influential posting, web design, marketing and other aspects. The brand's plan to launch an app alongside the product -– also called Home 360 is also a revolutionary reveal. The app aims to change the face of property management and make every little detail available and task doable at the touch of a button. The app will be like a digital diary and account for homeowners where they can review all types of data and carry transactions regarding their home transparently without falling into the trap of hidden or complicated terms and conditions.



