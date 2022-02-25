Himachal seeks rescue of 130 people from Ukraine

Shimla, Feb 25 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday urged Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take measures for the early evacuation of 130 people belonging to the state from war-struck Ukraine.



In a letter to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister said as per the preliminary information, over 130 people of Himachal Pradesh have been stranded in Ukraine.



He said the state government was concerned regarding the safety and security of its people. He said the Chief Secretary has been in touch with the Foreign Secretary.



Thakur also appreciated the efforts of the ministry for setting up a helpline in Ukraine and Delhi to provide assistance to the stranded people.



