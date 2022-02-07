Himachal man wanted in murder-kidnapping case held

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) A Himachal Pradesh native, wanted in a murder-cum-kidnapping case was arrested by Delhi Police, an official said here on Monday.



The accused, identified as Suresh Rana, a resident of district Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was apprehended from a village in Kullu, HP.



Furnishing details about the case, DCP Crime Branch Manoj C. said that in June, 2021, complainant reported that four persons on two bikes abducted his son Asit from Metro Plant, Mazlish Park and he is missing since then.



Further, it came to notice that the victim Asit was beaten to death in a godown in the same area that afternoon after which the police registered an FIR under section 365, 302, 201, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.



"Local police arrested two accused persons namely Krishan Prakash, 25, and Dharmender, 23," the official said.



A Crime Branch team also started working on accused Prince Dixit and after a lot of technical and manual investigation, the suspected person was identified and lead was further developed.



"It was revealed that the suspect is residing in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. After confirming their presence in the area, a team was directed to conduct a raid in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh to nab the accused," the DCP said.



On February 5, Saturday, on the basis of specific input about the presence of Suresh Rana in village Sultanpur, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, a raid was conducted and the accused was nabbed. The concerned police station has been informed accordingly, the official added.



