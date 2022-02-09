Himachal amends rule for optimum use of minor minerals

Shimla, Feb 9 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, has given an approval to amend the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules of 2015 to ensure optimum use of minor minerals for the construction of roads, retaining walls, etc.



This would facilitate easy availability of minerals such as stones and sand, particularly in rural areas for construction purposes, an official statement said.



It was decided that in case of works related to construction of roads by different departments or agencies of the government, the mining officer will grant permission for the use of minor minerals generated during the construction up to the extent of 10,000 metric tonnes per month at a time and not exceeding 20,000 metric tonnes per work on the report of an engineer of the work, not below the rank of assistant engineer.



The Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday also decided to lift the night curfew imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic.



Further, all social, religious, cultural, political and other gatherings, including marriages and funerals, are permitted with 50 per cent of the capacity, both in indoor and outdoor, of the venue.



--IANS

vg/svn