Himachal Assembly passes Bill for giving property rights in slums

Shimla, March 15 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday that the state Assembly has passed the HP Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Bill, 2022, aimed at giving property rights to people living in slum areas in the state.



After the minister tabled the Bill in the Assembly on Monday, the matter has been listed for discussion. Bhardwaj said the Bill would not only benefit the eligible people living in Shimla, but also in other urban local bodies across the state.



He said, "The BJP government is committed to the welfare of all sections of society. This Bill is an important step for the slum dwellers. A slum dweller shall be entitled to a land not exceeding 75 square metres that is two biswa."



"Provided that where the slum-dweller is in occupation of land less than 75 square meters, the land in actual occupation of such slum dweller may be settled accordingly," the Bill read.



The minister said the rights will be conferred free of cost to the eligible person falling under economically weaker sections. The rates for other categories will be nominal and be decided in the notification.



The Bill also proposes a fund called the Municipal Area Development Fund in each urban local body to which the money received from the slum dwellers under this Act shall be credited. In addition, funds from the government or CSR may also be credited to the fund.



