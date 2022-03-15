Hijab verdict: K'taka CM warns of stern action against those who disturb peace

Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) After the Karnataka High Court dismissed petitions by Muslim girls seeking permission to wear hijab in educational institutions, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that stern action will be initiated against those who disturb peace in the state.



Upholding the government order, the court has stated that hijab is not an essential part of Islam. "This is the question of our children and it is also the question of their future " he said.



There is nothing more important than education for the children. The judgment of three-judge bench must be followed by all. When the verdict is implemented, the people must cooperate with the authorities, he said.



"I appeal to all parents, community leaders to abide by the court orders and allow children to get education. It should be seen to it that no one remains outside and students must now focus on building their future," he explained.



The police have beefed up security and everyone should accept the verdict. If anyone takes law and order into their hands they will be dealt with sternly, he warned. The High Court has settled the matter now, he said.



A special bench of the Karnataka High Court constituted to look into the hijab issue dismissed all the petitions this morning and upheld the rights of the government to prescribe the uniforms for schools and colleges.



