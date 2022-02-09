Hijab row: Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) The volatile situation in Karnataka is likely to continue as the state government has made it very clear that there will be no entry of students who do not shun hijab, or saffron shawls to schools.



Considering the seriousness of the situation and to prevent the confrontation in the capital city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has clamped prohibitory orders for two weeks from February 9 to 22. Any gathering, protest or agitation of any kind within the radius of 200 meters from the school premises, PU colleges, Degree colleges or other similar education institutes in Bengaluru city, will not be allowed, the order says.



Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have said that as per the government circular, the students will have to come in only uniform to attend classes. The decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken by the state government. Presently, holiday has been declared for high schools, colleges in the state till Monday following the hijab row taking a violent turn.



Minister Nagesh stated that students insisting on wearing hijab could attend online classes. Until the decision comes, the students have to come to classes in uniform only. The reopening of classes will be decided after discussion with the Chief Minister. Nagesh explained what if students ask not to conduct exams on Fridays, such requests can't be entertained.



"Only six students started this controversy. The children have have been provoked and took the decision to boycott classes. Some organisations and political parties have used this opportunity to foment trouble. The children must follow the 1995 rules on uniform. They should prepare for exams scheduled in April and maintain peace," Minister Nagesh stated.



Meanwhile, the situation in Banahatti town in Bagalkot district has turned violent and prohibitory orders are clamped in the town under IPC Section 144.



--IANS

mka/skp/