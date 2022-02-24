Hijab row: K'taka to submit information on CFI, threats to teachers before HC

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) The Karnataka government will on Thursday submit crucial information regarding the Campus Front of India (CFI) and threats to teachers before the full bench of the High Court hearing batch of petitions submitted on the hijab row.



After the teachers's counsel S.S. Naganand drew the special three-judge bench's attention on the role Campus Front of India (CFI) played in bringing out the controversy to the fore, Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi had sought more information on the body. "Do you have any information about this organisation? How did this agitation erupt all of a sudden? We direct the government to share the information," the bench said.



Responding to it, Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling Navadgi said that they do have some information which will be placed before the court in the form of a report or in a sealed cover.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier alleged that girls are being trained for hijab row. The ruling BJP Ministers have been repeatedly talking about involvement of CFI, in the controversy.



The government will also submit information about threats faced by the teachers of the Udupi Pre-University Girl's College, from where the hijab row started.



The court would commence hearing in the case on Thursday noon. The special bench has also asked the counsels to complete submissions by this weekend besides asking those who have completed their arguments to make their written submissions at the earliest.



The hijab row which started by six students of Udupi Pre-University Girl's College soon spread across the state. The students refusing to attend classes without hijab are maintaining that they will wait until the final verdict is given. Despite the interim order issued by the court banning both hijab and saffron shawls inside the classrooms, the students are resorting to agitation across the state forcing the state to enforce prohibitory orders in the surrounding areas of colleges.



Now, the state is probing whether the murder of Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga has any connection with the controversy.



The special bench is hearing the matter on a day-to-today basis.



