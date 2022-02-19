Hijab crisis: K'taka Principal gets life threat for turning away students wearing hijab

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Principal of a Junior College in Karnataka's Madikeri district

on Saturday lodged a police complaint against a man for issuing a life threat after he sent back hijab-clad students from the college.



Based on the complaint of the Principal of Madikeri Junior College, Vijay, the Cyber Crime police have taken up the case for investigation.



The complaint has been lodged against one Mohammad Tousif, who has issued a life threat on social media. "You won't live any longer," the accused threatened. Principal Vijay explained that he had only tried to explain to children about the government order and the interim order of the Karnataka High Court.



"The children argued over the issue and back answered which hurt us. We are sad but they are innocent. There are good messages also. But, this person has abused and issued threats," Vijay stated. The video of Principal Vijay, talking to girl students on a high pitch and directing the police to take action against them for wearing hijab and insisting on attending classes, had gone viral on social media.



Meanwhile, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok alleged terror outfit ISIS's hand behind the hijab row in the state. "It started in a small town, Udupi and how could it reach a global level in one week? The children can't possibly do this," he said.



An international terror organisation is instrumental in the hijab crisis. There is a terrorist organisation link which is operating in Pakistan, Iraq and Iran countries. School children need to be careful and they can't take their religious practices to classes. There should neither hijab nor saffron shawl, he maintained.



"We can't interrogate children all of a sudden for conspiracy on hijab row. We will take it easy. The investigation will be conducted in a phased manner. There is a need to expose terror elements behind the controversy and it will happen. The terror plot is to make children say that their religious more important than the education," Minister Ashok stated.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when asked about FIRs being lodged against students, said involvement of outsiders has led to so much of confusion. If college authorities, students and parents were to resolve the issue, it would have happened by now. "I will get details of all the cases and look into it," he said.



--IANS

mka/shb/