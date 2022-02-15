Hijab crisis: K'taka Congress Muslim leaders meet CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) Congress Muslim legislators met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Tuesday and expressed their displeasure over the manner few schools and colleges in the state were treating the students in connection with the hijab row.



The delegation, which met CM Bommai at his residence, also sought additional funds for the development and welfare of the minority community. KPCC Executive President Saleem Ahmad stated that they have brought the matter of ill-treatment to children at schools and colleges. "We have asked CM Bommai to stop the conspiracy with regard to the hijab row," he said. The students must focus on education, he added.



There are invisible hands behind the hijab row. It is requested to abide by the court order in the matter. "We will bow our heads to the court's decision on the constitutional basis. We are also confident of getting a decision which reflects constitutional values," he said.



The government has also failed to manage the hijab versus saffron shawl crisis at schools and colleges, this has also been brought to the notice of CM Bommai.



Senior MLA Tanveer Sait stated that the delegation requested CM Bommai to check outside forces from interfering into matters of schools and colleges in the state. Whatever it is, the decision has to be made by the school management committee, college authorities and parents. "We have requested to maintain peace and order in academic institutions like before," he said.



Congress MLA Nazeer Ahmad explained that schools and colleges where students wore hijab before the row must be allowed to attend classes with hijab. The court order has clearly stated this. But, few schools have denied permission for hijab wearing students. "We have discussed the matter with CM Bommai," he said.



IANS

