Hijab controversy & verdict will lead to more religious polarisation

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) It is clear that the hijab controversy threatens to further deepen divides and lead to more religious polarisation in the country, as per a IANS-CVoter snap poll.



The sample size of the survey was 1,508.



This was revealed during a IANS-CVoter survey after the Karnataka High Court delivered a verdict that effectively disallows Muslim girls from wearing hijabs inside schools and colleges if the authorities implement such a rule.



While there is overall bipartisan support for the verdict, some divisions on partisan lines were clearly visible during the survey.



On being asked if the hijab controversy was more of a manufactured one, 56.3 per cent of NDA voters agreed while 60.2 per cent of opposition voters also agreed. It looks outwardly like a bipartisan support, the opposition voters have a totally different view on who is responsible for "manufacturing" this controversy.



To a further question if the controversy will lead to further polarisation on religious lines, close to 54 per cent of the respondents said polarisation will increase on religious lines. While 51 per cent of NDA supporters agreed with the proposition, 56 per cent of opposition voters expressed apprehensions over further polarisation.



Some glimmer of hope was visible during responses to the question: Do you think a Uniform Civil Code will resolve issues like this?



Overall, more than 70 per cent of the respondents agreed with the proposition, while 77 per cent of NDA voters and 65.5 per cent of opposition voters agreed with the same.



--IANS

san/dpb