High school on lockdown following possible shooting nearby in US New Mexico

Houston, Feb 26 (IANS) A high school in Albuquerque, the largest city in southwestern US state New Mexico, has been on lockdown following a possible shooting nearby, local media reported.



The incident took place on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.



A large police presence is near West Mesa High School. Crews are conducting an investigation east of the football field, according to a report from local media outlet KOB.com.



