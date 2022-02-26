High-rise apartment in Kiev hit by a devastating missile

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) A high-rise apartment block in Kiev was hit by a devastating missile on Saturday morning as fighting continues to rage in the capital between Russian attackers and Ukrainian forces, Daily Mail reported.



Emergency services said the number of victims from the attack in the Zhuliany district was 'being specified' and that an evacuation was underway. Images show the tower block with a hole covering at least five floors blasted into the side and rubble strewn across the street below, the report said.



It comes as a barrage of cruise missiles have also been launched by Russian forces against Ukrainian military facilities, Daily Mail reported.



Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said the military struck a range of installations with long-range Kalibr cruise missiles.



He said that since the start of Russia's attack on Thursday, the military has hit 821 Ukrainian military facilities, including 14 air bases and 19 command facilities, and destroyed 24 air defence missile systems, 48 radars, seven warplanes, seven helicopters, nine drones, 87 tanks and eight military vessels.



Maj Gen Konashenkov claimed the Russian military has taken full control of the southern city of Melitopol, about 35 km inland from the Azov Sea coast, and said Russia-backed separatists have made significant gains in the eastern region of Donbas, Daily Mail reported.



Meanwhile, the mayor of a city south of the capital says the country's military has fended off a Russian attempt to take control of a military air base.



Natalia Balansynovych, mayor of Vasylkiv, about 25 miles south of Kiev, said Russian airborne forces landed near the city overnight and tried to seize the base. She added that fierce fighting also raged in Vasylkiv's central street, the report said.



She said Ukrainian forces repelled the Russian attacks, and the situation is now calm.



--IANS

san/skp/