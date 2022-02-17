'Hey Sinamika' trailer garners 5 million views

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) The trailer of director Brinda's upcoming romantic comedy 'Hey Sinamika', featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, has garnered a whopping five million views within a day of being released on YouTube.



Sony Music South, on its Twitter handle, made the announcement. It said, "Five million views! 'Hey Sinamika' trailer winning hearts!"



The trailer, which gives a glimpse of the lives of the three main characters in the film-- Mouna (played by Aditi Rao Hydari), Yaazhan (Dulquer Salmaan) and Malarvizhi (Kajal Aggarwal) -- has received the thumbs up sign from over 2.10 lakh people.



Govind Vasantha of '96' fame has scored the music for 'Hey Sinamika', which has been produced by Jio Studios with Global One Studios as Associate Producer.



The film is set to hit screens on March 3.



--IANS

mani/kr