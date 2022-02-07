Heroin valued at Rs 35 cr seized near international border from Barmer

Jaipur, Feb 7 (IANS) Rajasthan Police have recovered 14.74 kg of heroin from Panchla village in Barmer district, bordering international border with Pakistan. The value of the seized heroin in international market has been estimated at Rs 35 crore, police officials said on Monday.



The said heroin was recovered by SOG Rajasthan on Sunday in collaboration with Barmer District Police and Border Security Force while investigating another case. Further investigation in the matter is underway.



The team which cracked the case included Additional Superintendent of Police Kamal Singh and BSF team members.



