Heroin haul seized in Delhi, two arrested

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Delhi Police has seized 1 kg heroin valued at Rs 3 crore in the international market and arrested two drug traffickers in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.



The accused have been identified as Jagdish and Sheikh Asif, both residents of Delhi.



Deputy Commissioner of Police, Brijender Kumar Yadav said the accused had brought the contraband from Rashid alias Gulab Khan of UP's Bareilly in their taxi for sale by another trafficker namely Shareefa, a resident of Bhalswa JJ Colony.



"Taxi driver Jagdish was working for Rashid as his carrier. He used to collect money from Shareefa and thereafter used to bring heroin from Rashid of Bareilly in his taxi," he said.



Shareefa is a local trafficker and her associate Mohd Jabir is already in jail in a drug case. Another associate of Shareefa, her sister, Suraiya of Bhalswa was also arrested previously in a drug case.



Jagdish and Asif were apprehended on Tuesday night from Jhanda Chowk, Naya Pul, Bhalaswa.



The DCP said that preliminary interrogation has so far revealed that Jagdish was working for Rashid as his carrier for which he was paid Rs 25,000 per trip.



Police have registered a case under sections 21, 25, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Bhalswa Dairy police station.



"Further probe is on and efforts are being made to locate local receiver and supplier of contraband," the DCP added.



