Hemp, the newest ingredient to wow the skincare world

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANSlife) Even without physically travelling 1000 miles, a whiff of the Himalayan Hemp collection from Nykaa, will transport you there and allow you to engage in a wholesome sensory experience.







Hemp is the newest ingredient to wow the skincare world with its relaxing and healing effects. Nykaa's latest launch, the unisex Wanderlust Bath & Body Himalayan Hemp collection with a fresh and earthy aroma, transports you to the crisp mountain air and the relaxing greenery of the countryside.



Reena Chhabra, CEO Nykaa Brands said: "Since its inception, Wanderlust has been our gateway to the most loved destinations via memories all bottled within a bath & body collection. Our highly sensorial Wanderlust ranges have seen a great response owing to their delicious & exotic fragrances unique to each location, offering a truly indulgent bathing experience. The new HEMP range is built around one of the most powerful skincare ingredients from the Himalayas, which has proven to be an effective source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits. We are thrilled to offer you the unisex range that will instantly transport your senses to the Himalayan landscape."



It comprises of a Shower Gel, Body Scrub, Body Milk, Body Butter, and Body Lotion, Hemp is the star component because of its anti-aging and anti-inflammatory characteristics, which aid with itching, dryness, and overall skin health. There is something for all skin types, with body butter for dry skin, body milk for oily skin, and body lotion for regular skin.



Wanderlust Himalayan Hemp Shower Gel – A true superstar that cleanses, moisturizes, and leaves your skin smooth and supple, this luxurious body wash with the benefits of Aloe Vera extract gently conditions the skin.



Wanderlust Himalayan Hemp Body Scrub – Infused with Aloe Vera extracts and Hemp Seed oil, the body scrub keeps you hydrated and wipes away dead skin cells and impurities, leaving your skin feeling rejuvenated, visibly softer, healthier, and younger.



Wanderlust Himalayan Hemp Body Lotion – A boon for dry skin, the Hemp body lotion enriched with lotus and watermelon seeds extract to deeply moisturize your skin and retain it. Energize and hydrate tired, grumpy skin with ease.



Wanderlust Himalayan Hemp Body Butter – An all-in-one skin food enriched with Hemp seed oil, Shea butter, Cocoa butter, and Vitamin E that supports healthy skin, the body butter offers all-day moisturisation, and soothes irritation. The creamy texture and wonderful scent make it a treat for your skin.



Wanderlust Himalayan Hemp Body Milk – Body milk infused with green tea extract and hemp seed oil, is light on the skin and non-sticky formula that absorbs in a jiffy and keeps your skin soft, supple, and smelling good all day long.



Available on the website/ app and in-stores across India and is priced between INR 350 - INR 550.



