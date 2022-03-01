Hemal Dev on 'Vidrohi' going off air: 'All good things come to an end'

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Hemal Dev, who plays the role of Kalyani, has nothing but happy memories of her experience from the show 'Vidrohi' which is going off air.



She says: "I'm upset because of the kind of attachment I have with the project, the character, with the people, but I know good things come to an end and so do all bad things. So, nothing in life is permanent. This is a fact that we all grow up with, hence making peace with it. I'm a practical and positive person."



"I don't see this as a loss but I look forward to something new, something else. I think as an artiste it's a blessing that you get to explore different things. I will start shooting for my next soon, but can't reveal much right now," shares the actress.



Hemal adds that the journey of being part of the show has taught her a lot.



"Working on the show has been an immense learning experience. I have transformed myself to understand the art of acting much better than I ever did before. I have woken up each day and gone to do the thing which I love the most. It has been a fabulous experience."



"The entire cast and crew were amazing, they made me comfortable and we had so much fun working together. I was very fortunate to work for Vidrohi, and I'm absolutely going to cherish this experience for life," she adds.



The actress says that it was the distinctive nature of the role which drove her to be part of the show.



"'Vidrohi' fulfilled my dream of playing a warrior princess. So, I think I have been fortunate to explore different characters and narratives. Like in my first film, I played a girl-next-door, and in my upcoming film ('Unaad' short film) which is premiering at MAMI, I'm playing a very raw kind of a girl but not like a traditional girl from a small town."



"She is rugged, she is athletic and doesn't wear makeup. In my Telugu films I have portrayed glamorous roles. Looking forward, I want to try out new things, take up new challenges and do justice to whatever I sign up for," she shares.



Hemal is now gearing up for her next project.



"I will immediately start shooting for my next project and I'm super excited about it. Once I'm allowed to talk more about the same, I will definitely share details. I hope this new journey will open more doors for me, and Unaad's response at the film festival will also help," she ends on a note of hope.



--IANS

ila/kr

