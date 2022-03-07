Help Ukraine returnees continue education in India, TN CM writes to PM

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help students who are returning from war-torn Ukraine to continue medical education in India.



In a letter to the Prime Minister on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that his government would provide unstinted support to the central government in all its efforts on this issue.



He said that due to the present situation in Ukraine it would not be possible for the students to return to their Universities to continue medical education. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that uncertainties would continue even after hostilities end and till normalcy is restored.



Stalin informed the Prime Minister that the current situation has already disrupted the studies of these students and that the future of the students was hanging in balance. He also urged the Prime Minister to urgently take this issue up with the National Medical Commission and the relevant ministries and to find a solution of the problem.



He said that the concerned ministries may be given direction to immediately find a way out to enable students to continue their studies in Indian medical colleges from the stage at which their studies in Ukraine were disrupted.



The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that 1200 students from the state have already reached home and that the remaining are expected to return in a couple of days.



--IANS

aal/skp/