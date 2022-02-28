Helen Mirren jokes about receiving SAG Life Achievement Award 2022

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Screen legend Helen Mirren is set to receive the Life Achievement Award at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The veteran star on the red carpet hilariously shared as to why she's not necessarily thrilled with one hilariously cheeky aspect of the honour.



"I'm very excited to be here, it's a very special evening for me," the 76-year-old actress exclusively told eonline.com.



"I just wish my guild wasn't called SAG. At my age, it's kind of, you know..."



Continuing to joke about the award's dual meaning, Mirren added that perhaps she'll just embrace the honour.



"SAG Achievement Award? Yes, maybe I do deserve that."



The star is being recognised for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment. To date, she's one of the most decorated recipients of the award with a total of 13 SAG Award nominations and five SAG Award wins.



Looking back on her impressive journey as an actress, Mirren told eonline.com that if she could offer her younger self any advice, it'd be to worry less because "it will all work out". That, and "be yourself".



"Be true to yourself," Mirren added, "because in the end, that's all you have is who you are, in the most truthful way. Don't fight it, just be true to yourself."



--IANS

