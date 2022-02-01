Health sector allocation sees over 16% hike in Budget

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The health sector has been allocated Rs 86,200.65 crore in the Union Budget this year, a hike of 16.59 per cent against Rs 73,931.77 crore (Budget Estimate) allocated in 2021-22.



Out of the total Rs 86,200.65 crore (BE) for 2022-23, Rs 83,000 crore has been allocated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, while Rs 3,200 crore has been allocated to the Department of Health Research.



As per the Budget Estimate of 2021-22, Rs 73,931.77 crore was allocated to the health sector which included Rs 71,268.77 crore for the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Rs 2,663 crore for the Department of Health Research.



However, a total of Rs 86,000.65 crore was allocated to the health sector in the revised estimate for 2021-22.



The budget allocation for central sector schemes and projects has been increased from Rs 10,566 crore to Rs 15,163 crore. Among other central schemes, the budget allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana has been increased from Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore in the Union Budget 2022-23.



The National Digital Health Mission has received Rs 200 crore against Rs 30 crore allocated in the 2021-22 BE. The revised estimate for the National Digital Health Mission was raised to total 75 crore.



Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Budget will prove effective in making a self-reliant India and strengthening the Antyodaya targeted schemes.



Mandaviya said that the National Digital Health Ecosystem announced in the Budget will significantly enhance ease of living for citizens.



"Leveraging the power of technology, the National Digital Health Ecosystem will significantly enhance ease of living for citizens and create a healthier India," the minister tweeted.



