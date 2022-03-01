'He is shaping up well', Bumrah provides an update on Ashwin's fitness ahead of 1st vs Sri Lanka

Mohali, March 1 (IANS) Indian vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday revealed that Ravichandran Ashwin is "shaping up well" and looked good in the training session, hinting at the inclusion of veteran off-spinner in the first Test of a two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting here on March 4.



Ashwin, who last played for India in the ODI series against South Africa, was ruled out of the white-ball series against West Indies due to an unknown injury. Later, when the BCCI announced the squad for the Sri Lanka Tests, the off-spinner's participation was said to be "subject to fitness."



However, in the pictures shared by BCCI's Twitter handle on Tuesday, the veteran was seen training in the nets alongside several members of the Indian men's Test cricket team at the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium.



"Ashwin is shaping up well. I am not aware of any complaints. He looked good and did everything in training today. Batted, bowled and did fielding. Hopefully, there won't be an issue," Bumrah said in a virtual press conference ahead of the Test series.



The pacer also mentioned that all members of the team are presently fit and available for selection.



"We've had an optional session, so far so everybody was fine. Fingers crossed, there are no problems yet, so we'll not face any difficulties," he said.



India's bowling lineup is almost certain but team management will have to think a bit more in finalising the batting order, especially after the exclusion of regular batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshar Pujara for the Sri Lanka series.



When asked about India's batting combination, Bumrah said it was "too early" to say and that they'd make their plans soon.



"We've just had a look at the track. It's too early because it's still three days to go for the game so there could be a lot of changes. Right now we don't have a combination in mind but yeah we had an optional session today, everybody was looking good and everybody was looking in touch. That's a positive sign for us. We'll try and make out our plan soon," he said.



--IANS



avn/bsk