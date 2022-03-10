Have majority, staking claim is just formality: Fadnavis

Panaji, March 10 (IANS) With BJP victory confirmed in 20 seats and the party likely to win two more, staking claim to form the government in Goa is a mere formality now, Bharatiya Janata Party's election in-charge for the state Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.



Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis also said that even if the BJP wins majority in Goa, it would take along some winning independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, a regional outfit in the government formation process.



"We have majority. Before staking claim, we need to take permission from the central parliamentary board. Accordingly we will fulfil that process and then will stake claim. Staking claim is now a formality. The BJP will form the government, there is no doubt about it," the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said.



"Even if we get a majority, we are going to take some independents along with the MGP. We have spoken to them. Now they have to take a decision. Even though we have won a majority we are of the opinion that we should take the MGP along," he also said.



According to Election Commission figures so far, the BJP has won 10 seats and is leading in 10 more, while the Congress and its alliance partner Goa Forward has won five seats so far and is leading in seven. The majority mark for the 40-member state assembly is 21 seats.



Fadnavis gave credit to the people of Goa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poll victory.



"I am very happy that the results coming out in Goa show BJP is going towards absolute majority. We are confirmed in 20 seats and we are in the fight in two more. In reality, the credit for this goes to the people of Goa and our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This victory is the result of the sense of confidence instilled in India by Modi and the double engine government in Goa," he said.



--IANS

maya/skp/